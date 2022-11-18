Friday, November 18, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Bihar: Two labourers die as under-construction bridge collapses in Nalanda

Bihar: Two labourers die as under-construction bridge collapses in Nalanda

Nalanda bridge collapse: The locals said that incident occurred due to the negligence of the authority and they are concerned for their safety in future.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Samastipur/Nalanda (Bihar) Published on: November 18, 2022 21:42 IST
Nalanda bridge collapse, Nalanda under construction bridge collapse, Nalanda bridge collapse death t
Image Source : ANI. Bihar: Two labourers die as under-construction bridge collapses in Nalanda.

Nalanda bridge collapse: Two labourers died in Nalanda after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Churaman Bigha Chowk in the Bena police station area.

Several people are still feared to be trapped in the debris. Block Development Officer Laxman Kumar who rushed to the spot, said, "Construction of a four-lane over the bridge was ongoing. No clarity on how many are buried under debris."

The team of Bhagan Bigha Bena Police Station and Harnaut Police Station reached the spot along with the force.As per the local people, with the help of a big crane machine, the work of placing a big gutter over the bridge was being done. Meanwhile, a big gutter suddenly fell down killing one labourer.

The locals said that incident occurred due to the negligence of the authority and they are concerned for their safety in future.

(With ANI inputs) 

Related Stories
Ramban tunnel collapse: Centre forms 3-member panel for probe

Ramban tunnel collapse: Centre forms 3-member panel for probe

Gujarat: Lift of under-construction building collapses in Ahmedabad, 7 killed

Gujarat: Lift of under-construction building collapses in Ahmedabad, 7 killed

Punjab: 2 dead, 2 injured as wall of under-construction building collapses in Mohali

Punjab: 2 dead, 2 injured as wall of under-construction building collapses in Mohali

Mizoram: 8 dead after stone quarry collapsed in Hnahthial; rescue operations underway

Mizoram: 8 dead after stone quarry collapsed in Hnahthial; rescue operations underway

ALSO READ: Mizoram stone quarry collapse: NGT files suo-moto case, summons 7 concerned officials on Nov 28

ALSO READ: Gujarat Bridge Collapse : HC raps Morbi civic body after authorities fail to show up

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Latest News