Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Bihar: Two labourers die as under-construction bridge collapses in Nalanda.

Nalanda bridge collapse : Two labourers died in Nalanda after an under-construction bridge collapsed in Churaman Bigha Chowk in the Bena police station area.

Several people are still feared to be trapped in the debris. Block Development Officer Laxman Kumar who rushed to the spot, said, "Construction of a four-lane over the bridge was ongoing. No clarity on how many are buried under debris."

The team of Bhagan Bigha Bena Police Station and Harnaut Police Station reached the spot along with the force.As per the local people, with the help of a big crane machine, the work of placing a big gutter over the bridge was being done. Meanwhile, a big gutter suddenly fell down killing one labourer.

The locals said that incident occurred due to the negligence of the authority and they are concerned for their safety in future.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Mizoram stone quarry collapse: NGT files suo-moto case, summons 7 concerned officials on Nov 28

ALSO READ: Gujarat Bridge Collapse : HC raps Morbi civic body after authorities fail to show up

Latest India News