Mizoram stone quarry collapse: NGT files suo-moto case, summons 7 concerned officials on Nov 28

Mizoram stone quarry collapse: In connection with the collapse of a stone quarry in Mizoram's Hnahthial district, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has registered a suo-moto case. It also directed the parties involved in the matter to appear before it on November 28.

According to the notice given by the NGT on Wednesday, seven officials, including the member secretary of the Mizoram pollution control board and the director of the state's disaster management directorate, have been called to appear at the tribunal's Faridkot House office in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Kumar stated that the suo-moto case into the matter has also been filed at the Hnahthial police station. According to officials, the toll in the stone quarry collapse has reached 11 after the discovery of one more body from the site.

The body of a 25-year-old man, a resident of Lunglei district, was found under the debris during the ongoing search operation on Wednesday evening, November 16.

12 people were reported trapped

As many as twelve people were confirmed to have been trapped after the stone quarry caved in at Maudarh village, about 23 km from Hnahthial town, on Monday. Of the 12 missing persons, 11 have been traced, Hnahthial deputy commissioner (DC) R Lalremsanga said.

According to a report released by the Hnahthial district administration, five of the deceased were from West Bengal, two each from Jharkhand and neighbouring Assam, and one each from Tripura and Mizoram.

Bodies of the victims have been sent to their home states, Lalremsanga said. Efforts are underway to trace the last missing person, who is also from Assam, he added.

Sub deputy commissioner Lalramdintluanga clarified that a 49-year-old victim, who was earlier reported as a resident of Mizoram's Lunglei district based on his Aadhar card, was from a Bru relief camp in Tripura.

PM Modi announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives.

Officials of the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment, and Mizoram geology and mining department had visited the site on Wednesday to take stock of the situation.

About the incident

The district SP had earlier said that 13 people were working at the quarry, owned by ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, when a massive earth slide at the site led to its collapse around 2.40 pm on November 14. Only one labourer managed to escape unhurt, he had said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that workers had dug too deep and which upset the stability of the stone quarry, resulting in the collapse.

Lalremsanga said at least five earth excavators, a stone crusher and a drilling machine also got completely buried under the debris. He further underlined that the area impacted by the landslide spans approximately 5,000 square metres.

