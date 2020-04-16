Earthquake of intensity 5.9 hits Myanmar-India border

Earthquake of intensity 5.9 hit Myanmar-India border

An earthquake of intensity 5.9 in the Richter scale hit the Myanmar-India border on Thursday at 5:15 pm. As per the ACWC Kolkata, the epicenter of the earthquake is at 22.6 degrees North Latitude and 94.0 degrees East Longitude at a depth of 70 km.

Map of felt reports received so far following the #earthquake M5.9 in Myanmar-India Border Region 48 min ago pic.twitter.com/t2o3DrB0I9 — EMSC (@LastQuake) April 16, 2020

Earlier on Thursday morning, an earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocked northern Honduras at approximately 13:45 pm IST.

This is the third earthquake in India this week. A mild earthquake jolted Delhi and nearby region on Monday, almost 24 hours after a 3.5 quake rocked the national capital on Sunday evening. According to PTI, the magnitude of today's quake was recorded at 2.7.

ALSO READ | Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 rocks northern Honduras

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage