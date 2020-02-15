Image Source : FILE Muslim women protesting in Shaheen Bagh to meet Amit Shah on Sunday

Muslim women who are protesting in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh against the amended Citizenship law will meet Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday. This decision came days after Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is open to discuss matters related to the Citizenship Amendment Act with anyone, including the protestors at Shaheen Bagh.

“I want to say that they [Shaheen Bagh protestors] should ask for time from my office,” Shah said in an event in Delhi. “Within three days I will give time. I have said anyone I will meet, but nobody wants to discuss it. A discussion will have to be done on merits.”

Since December 15, women in the predominantly Muslim locality have been sitting throughout the day to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens.

Shah also said that people have a right to protest peacefully but violence is not justified. Shah said he supported the Delhi Police on its action at Jamia Millia Islamia University in December. “Delhi Police had gone running after those that burnt buses,” he added. “Nobody has the right to burn buses. The two things are different. Peacefully protesting, and burning buses, burning someone’s scooty, burning a car. Even those who own the vehicles have rights. To protect their rights, this government only has to do.”

