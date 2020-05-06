Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Suspected COVID-19 patient flees from GT Hospital in Fort

A 40-year-old man, suspected to have contracted the coronavirus has fled his isolation ward in Gokuldas Tejpal (IGT) Hosptial on Sunday. The patient leaves near Moti Cinema in VP Road area of Girgaum. Soon after the patient went missing escape, the hospital had informed the VP Road police at around 9.30 pm on Sunday. The patient was admitted in ward 8.

The hospital had also lodged a formal complaint with the Azad Maidan police station on Monday. The patient told hospital nurses that he was going to the washroom. FIR has been filed and the police are searching for the patient.

Mumbai reported 635 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday taking the total count in the city to 9,758. As many as 26 more patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 387, according to BMC's health department.

