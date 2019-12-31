Tuesday, December 31, 2019
     
Mumbai: Headless body of woman found in Ghatkopar, murder case registered

Mumbai: A headless body of a woman in her mid-thirties was found near Naval Gate in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday morning. Further investigation in the case is underway.

New Delhi Updated on: December 31, 2019 9:06 IST
Representational image

A headless body of a woman in her mid-thirties was found near Naval Gate in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday morning, cops informed.

The body was wrapped in a bed-sheet and dumped near a gutter by the road, an official said.

"The head and legs from beneath the knees are missing. We have registered a murder case. Efforts are on to establish her identity," Senior Inspector Kusum Waghmare of Ghatkopar police station said.

(More details awaited...)

