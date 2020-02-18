Mumbai: Girl falls into open drain in Oshiwara, rescue operation on (Representational Image)

A girl fell into an open drain in Oshiwara area of Mumbai on Tuesday evening and a rescue operation by fire brigade and police personnel was underway, an official said. The incident took place around 7:45pm in Adarsh Nagar near Mega Mall in Oshiwara, said a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official.

As on 10:30pm, the rescue operation was continuing, he added.

