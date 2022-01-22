Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in 20-storey Kamala building in Tardeo, 2 dead, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Mumbai: Massive fire breaks out in 20-storey Kamala building in Tardeo, 2 injured

Mumbai Fire Updates: At least 2 dead and 15 persons were left injured after a massive broke out on the 18th floor of a residential building in Tardeo area of central Mumbai on Saturday morning. The fire broke out at around 7.30 am in Kamla building located opposite Gandhi Hospital at Gowalia Tank.

According to reports, so far 19 persons have been rescued. 4 injured were rushed to Nair Hospital and 15 to Bhatia Hospital. 2 among 4 were declared dead at Nair. While 12 injured persons have been admitted to the general ward of Bhatia Hospital and 3 critically injured persons are admitted to ICU.

According to the fire department, the blaze was declared level 3 at 8.10 am. 13 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Officials said the fire is being doused and is under control.

"It is a ground plus 20-story building. The fire broke out on its 18th floor. On being alerted, the fire brigade personnel and police rushed to the spot. Thirteen fire engines, seven water jetties, among others, are involved in the firefighting operation," the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The firefighting and rescue operation is still on, he added. The civic body also said that there are five ambulances present at the spot.

BMC mayor Kishori Pednekar, who was present at the location, told media persons that no other person is stuck in the building.

"Six old age people needed oxygen support system and have been shifted to the hospital. Fire flame is under control but smoke is huge. All people have been rescued," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said.

