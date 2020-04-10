Image Source : AP COVID-19: 5 new cases found in Mumbai's Dharavi; 2 attended Tablighi Jamaat

Five fresh cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Mumbai's slum town Dharavi, out of which two people had attended Tablighi Jamaat held at west Delhi's Nizamuddin area, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday. With these new cases, the total number of coronavirus patients from the Dharavi area rises to 22.

BMC assured that all the patients were kept under quarantine at Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex and have now been shifted to a hospital. Besides its own officials, the BMC will also enlist the help of 150 private doctors in the massive exercise.

The Corporation on Thursday had announced at least 7.5 lakh residents in the slum town will undergo tests for coronavirus in the next 10-12 days. Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, has recorded three deaths due to coronavirus so far.

One of the most congested places on the planet, has over 200,000 families living and working here, besides more than 20,000 big and small businesses generating revenues of an estimated Rs 7,000 crore annually.

