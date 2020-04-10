Maharashtra COVID-19 cases near 1,500-mark; Mumbai tops with 876 patients. Check district-wise list

Image Source : AP The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,364.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 1,364 after 229 new positive cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on April 10, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The state also reported deaths of 25 COVID-19 patients, taking the death toll so far to 97. The bulk of new cases were reported in Mumbai. So far 125 persons have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals in the state.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), seventy-nine persons tested positive for COVID-19 during the day, taking the number of such cases in the country''s financial capital to 775.

Both the number of new patients and that of deaths are highest for a single day so far. On Thursday evening, Health minister Rajesh Tope had described the situation in the state as "worrisome".

Here are district-wise list of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Sr.No District/ M.Corporation Cases Death 1 Mumbai 876 54 2 Pune Muncipal Corporation 181 24 3 Pimpri-Chinchawad Muncipal Corporation 19 0 4 Pune Rural 6 0 5 Thane Muncipal Corporation 26 3 6 Kalyan Dombivali Muncipal Corporation 32 2 7 Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporations 31 2 8 Mira Bhayandar 4 1 9 Vasai-Virar Muncipal Corporation 11 2 10 Panvel Muncipal Corporation 6 0 11 Thane Rural 3 0 12 Palghar Rural 3 1 13 Satara 6 1 14 Sangli 26 0 15 Nagpur Muncipal Corporation 19 1 16 Ahemadnagar Muncipal Corporation 16 0 17 Buldhana 11 1 18 Ahemadnagar Rural 9 0 19 Aurangabad Muncipal Corporation 16 1 20 Latur Muncipal Corporation 8 0 21 Akola 9 0 22 Malegaon 5 1 23 Ratnagiri 4 1 24 Yavatmal 4 0 25 Osmanabad 4 0 26 Amravati Muncipal Corporation 4 1 27 Kolhapur Muncipal Corporation 5 0 28 Ulhasnagar Muncipal Corporation 1 0 29 Nashik Muncipal Corporation 1 0 30 Nashik Rural 1 0 31 Jalgaon Rural 1 0 32 Jalgaon Muncipal Corporation 1 1 33 Aurangabad Rural 1 0 34 Jalna 1 0 35 Hingoli 1 0 36 Washim 1 0 37 Gondia 1 0 38 Beed 1 0 39 Sindhudurg 1 0 40 Other Sate 8 0 TOTAL 1364 97

Out of 25 deaths (15 men and 10 women) reported in the state, 14 were from Pune followed by nine in Mumbai and one each from Ratnagiri and Malegaon. However, as per the authorities in Pune, only six coronavirus patients died in the district since Wednesday night.

A 101-year-old woman in Mumbai, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Thursday, becoming the oldest coronavirus casualty in the state.

Most of patients who succumed to the infection suffered from diabetes, high blood pressure, asthma or cardiac ailments.

So far 54 persons have died in Mumbai and 24 in Pune, the official said. However, as per the Mumbai civic body, the death toll in the state capital was 65. Out of 1,364 COVID-19 patients 876 are from Mumbai and 181 from Pune.

Maharashtra map highlights coronavirus affected areas/regions in the state

The number of patients in other cities was as follows: Pimpri Chinchwad (19), Pune Rural (6), Thane city (26), Kalyan-Dombivli (32), Navi Mumbai (31), Mira Bhayandar (4), Vasai Virar (11), Panvel city (6), Satara (6), Sangli (26), Nagpur city (19), Ahmednagar city (16), three each from Thane rural and Palghar rural, Buldana (11), Ahmednagar rural (9), Aurangabad city (16), Latur city (8), Akola (9), Malegaon and Kolhapur (5) each, 4 each from Ratnagiri, Yavatmal, Osmanabad, Amravati city, one each from Ulhasnagar city, Nashik city, Nashik rural, Jalgaon city, Jalgaon rural, Aurangabad rural, Jalna, Hingoli, Washim, Gondia, Beed and Sindhudurg.

Eight people from neighbouring states are also undergoing treatment here, the official said.

Coronavirus comfirmed cases cumulative graph

Besides Mumbai and Pune, Thane city has recorded three deaths, two each have died in Kalyan-Dombivli, Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar, one each in Palghar, Satara, Nagpur, Buldana, Aurangabad, Malegaon, Amravati city, Ratnagiri and Jalgaon, he said.

So far, 30,766 samples have been sent for testing of which 28,865 tested negative while 1,364 tested positive. As many as 36,533 people have been home quarantined while 4,731 are under institutional quarantine.

