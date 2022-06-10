Mumbai reports nearly 2,000 Covid cases today, highest in over 5 months

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said.

Highlights Mumbai reported 1,956 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, highest single-day rise since January 23

Mumbai, in 10 ten days of June, reported almost double number of cases it had reported in entire May

Maharashtra recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, highest in nearly four months

Mumbai Covid cases: Mumbai reported 1,956 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and no deaths, a circular issued by civic officials said. This is the highest single-day rise since January 23.

Mumbai, in the first ten days of June, reported almost double the number of cases it had reported in the entire May. On Thursday, Mumbai reported 1,702 new cases. The case tally in India's financial capital rose to 10,77,199, a civic official said.

The death toll stood unchanged at 19,570. The number of active cases rose from 7,898 a day earlier to 9,191 on Friday. The positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, also went above the 10 per cent mark after a long time, and stood at 12.74 per cent. It was 9.64 per cent on Thursday. The recovery count increased by 763 in the last 24 hours to reach 10,48,438, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Between June 1 to 10, the metropolis reported 11,397 COVID-19 cases, while in May it had added only 5,979 cases. The city also reported four deaths in the first 10 days of June against three deaths in entire May.

Maharashtra's situation

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,081 new coronavirus infections, highest in nearly four months, but zero pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said. On Thursday, the state had recorded 2,813 new cases and one death. The number of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 13,329.

