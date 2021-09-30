Mumbai: BMC issues guidelines for Navratri celebrations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Only five people are allowed to gather during the immersion journey of the idol of the house.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday released guidelines for the state ahead of Navratri celebrations and advised the citizens to celebrate the festival in a simple way amid COVID-19 fear and dengue cases.

Public Navratri Utsav Mandal has started the service of online permission from 23rd September with the permission of BMC. A look at the guidelines issued by BMC.

Only five people are allowed to gather during the immersion journey of the idol. At the time of aarti of public pandals, there should be only 10 people in the pandal, and social distancing should be strictly followed. On the same lines as the restrictions imposed for Ganesh Chaturthi, the BMC capped the height of the Durga idol to 4 feet for public celebrations, and 2 feet for private gatherings. By the day of immersion, if the area of ​​the public circle turns into a containment zone, then the idol should be immersed in the Mandal premises itself. BMC said that noise pollution should be restricted to a bare minimum. The government also urged the people to prefer clay idols over plaster of Paris, and immerse the idols at homes or in artificial ponds created by civic bodies.

Earlier, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked people to undergo COVID-19 test on returning to the city from their hometowns after the Ganpati festival, as a precautionary measure.

