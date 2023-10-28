Saturday, October 28, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threats | Details

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threats | Details

Mumbai police have registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Mumbai Published on: October 28, 2023 10:44 IST
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani
Image Source : FILE Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani received a death threat via email. The mail threatened to shoot him dead if he failed to pay Rs 20 crores. 

According to the Mumbai police, the email read, "If you don't give us 20 crore rupees, we will kill you, we have the best shooters in India."

After receiving the email, based on the complaint of Mukesh Ambani's security in-charge, Gamdevi Police of Mumbai registered a case against an unknown person under sections 387 and 506 (2) of IPC and started the investigation.

(With inputs from ANI)

Latest India News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related India News

Latest News