Mukesh Ambani offers prayers at Badrinath Dham with family in Uttarakhand | Watch video

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani along with his family visited Uttarakhand and offered prayers at the Badrinath Dham.

The industrialist was welcomed by chairman and vice-chairman of the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

In 2022, Mukesh Ambani visited Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams with this youngest son Anant Ambani's fiancee Radhika Merchant.

Recently, Mukesh Ambani reclaimed the top spot on the 2023 Forbes list of India's 100 richest.

Mukesh Ambani, who transformed his Reliance Industries into a diversified conglomerate, reclaimed the No. 1 spot with a net worth of $92 billion.

The collective wealth of India’s 100 Richest was flat at $799 billion this year.

Earlier on September 28, Mukesh Ambani visited the iconic procession of Lalbaugcha Raja along with his wife Nita Ambani, son Anant Ambani, daughter Isha Ambani and Anant's to-be-bride Radhika Merchant offered prayers to Ganpati Bappa before the idol immersion in Byculla area of Mumbai.

Prior to that, the Ambani family visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai and is often seen offering prayers and worshipping at popular temples across India.

