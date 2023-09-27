Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani visit Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence for Ganpati Puja

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani visit Eknath Shinde's residence

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani along with his family, attended the Ganpati Puja celebration at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The Ambani family, well-known for their strong religious beliefs and devotion, made the stated visit as part of their participation in the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festival, a 10-day celebration that began on September 19 this year. This festival holds significant importance in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, where it is celebrated with great enthusiasm. Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries, was accompanied by his wife Nita Ambani. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant too arrived for the darshan amid stringent security measures.

The family arrived in elegant and traditional attire.

Before this, Ambanis visited the Lalbaugcha Raja temple, a site that attracts millions of devotees each year for Ganpati puja celebrations. During their visit, they actively participated in the Aarti, a special prayer ceremony, as they sought blessings at this revered and spiritually significant location. Mukesh Ambani and Nita were joined by their children Anant, Akash, Isha, and Shloka, as well as Anant's future wife, Radhika for the same.

Nita Ambani looked stunning in a pink salwar suit adorned with intricate thread embroidery. She complemented her look with a statement necklace, statement earrings and dewy makeup finish. Mukesh Ambani opted for a simple and traditional white kurta-pyjama ensemble paired with a Nehru jacket. Isha Ambani, on the other hand, wore a green floral-printed outfit and Radhika, who is set to join the Ambani family, embraced a traditional attire for the occasion. Shloka, the elder daughter-in-law, donned a green silk kurta with intricate embroidery.

Prior to their temple visit, the Ambanis had welcomed Lord Ganesha into their opulent Mumbai residence, Antilia, in a grand ceremony attended by a host of Bollywood stars, politicians, and cricketing legends. Notable guests included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Salman Khan, among others.

