THIS happened when Shahid Kapoor was photobombed by Hardik Pandya, Krunal at Ambani’s Ganpati Puja | Video

The prominent industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations turned out to be a star-studded affair with not just Bollywood but several cricketers too in attendance. Shahid Kapoor, along with cricketers Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Ishan Kishan, had a delightful surprise encounter at Ambani's grand event organised at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. A video, which is now going viral, captured an amusing moment when the three cricketers accidentally photobombed Shahid's pictures.

Late on Tuesday night, Shahid, dressed in a blue and white kurta-pyjama, was posing for paps before he decided to enter the puja venue. As he began posing, the Pandya brothers and Ishan Kishan walked behind him, completely unaware about Shahid getting clicked. When they realised the accidental photobomb, everyone, including Shahid, Hardik, Krunal, and Ishan, burst into laughter and greeted each other with a handshake. This light-hearted and funny encounter quickly went viral on social media.

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Shahid is so decent and we'll mannered." Another added, "Shahid Anil Kapoor 2.0 banega ..jb ye dada Nana bn jayega tb b aise hi dikhega (Shahid is like Anil Kapoor's second version, he will look the same even after becoming a grandfather)." A third comment read, "Ye log apne me man mast Magan ho kar agaye photo khichane ... Dhyan v nhi diya ki Shahid Kapoor pehle se hai waha pe (they didn't even notice Shahid was already there)."

Meanwhile, Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani hosted a grand celebration at their residence, Antilia, in Mumbai. The event was attended by some of Bollywood's biggest stars and A-listers, making it a star-studded affair. From Shah Rukh Khan and his family to the power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the celebration several celebrities made their gracious appearance to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesha at the Ambani's Ganpati Darshan.

What's next for Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's directorial 'Bloody Daddy' alongside Diana Penty, Amy Aela, Ronit Roy, and Sanjay Kapoor. He will next be seen opposite Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled project. It will also feature Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in important roles. Its poster was unveiled by its makers in April and the film will release in December this year.

