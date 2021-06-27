MP man who crossed into Pakistan returns home

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE A 40-year-old mentally unstable man, who inadvertently crossed into Pakistan in 2019, has returned to his village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district.

Barelal Adivasi, a resident of Pati Shishpur village near here, was arrested at Bahawalpur in Pakistan on November 14, 2019 for unlawful entry.

On Saturday, he returned to his native place, located around 20 km from the district headquarters, Damoh Superintendent of Police D R Tenivaar told reporters. It was not known how he landed in the neighbouring country, officials said.

Following talks between the Pakistan government and the Ministry of External Affairs, Adivasi was released and he returned to India via the Attari border in Punjab, Tenivaar said.

A family member received him at Amritsar and brought him back, he said.

