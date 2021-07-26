MP: 3 dead after consuming spurious liquor in Mandsaur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As the incident came to light, State Excise Minister Jagdish Devda assured strict action.

After three people died following consumption of spurious liquor in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, the state government has suspended the Excise Sub-Inspector while the house of the main accused who was selling illicit liquor has been demolished with a JCB machine.

According to officials, several people of Khakrai village had allegedly consumed alcohol on Saturday, after which three persons died on Saturday and Sunday. As the incident came to light, State Excise Minister Jagdish Devda assured strict action.

Incidentally, the incident happened in his own assembly constituency.

On the instructions of District Magistrate Manoj Pushp, the house of the accused Yogendra, who sold spurious liquor, has been demolished with the help of a JCB machine. The District Magistrate has also ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath took a jibe at the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government over the deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor and said, "After Ujjain, Morena and Bhind-Gwalior under the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, the recent news has come of three persons allegedly dying after consuming spurious liquor in Khakrai village of Mandsaur district while several others are reportedly critical. This is the condition in the constituency of the state Excise Minister."

