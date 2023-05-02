Follow us on Image Source : ANI Morinda sacrilege incident: Accused Jasvir Singh dies at Mansa civil hospital, police inform

Morinda sacrilege incident: Jasvir Singh, accused of desecrating the Guru Granth Sahib and hitting two Sikh priests at the historic Kotwali Sahib gurdwara died on Monday. As per the information provided by the police, Singh who was lodged in a jail in Mansa district, died at the Mansa civil hospital after he complained of "discomfort".

Singh died at around 9:10 pm

Jasvir Singh was accused in the sacrilege incident that occurred at the historic Kotwali Sahib gurdwara in Morinda town on April 24. He was lodged in the Mansa jail on April 29 after his police remand ended.

Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Nanak Singh said the accused died at the civil hospital at around 9:10 pm. Singh was taken to the hospital in the afternoon after he complained of discomfort. The police further informed that the cause of death will be clear after the post-mortem release of the report.

Singh was experiencing difficulty in breathing

As per a report of PTI, a doctor at the Mansa civil hospital said Jasvir Singh was brought from the jail to the hospital at around 4 pm as he was experiencing difficulty in breathing. At around 8:30 pm, his condition deteriorated as his blood pressure and oxygen saturation level dropped considerably, the doctor said.

Singh died at around 9:10 pm despite the best efforts of the doctors to save him, he added.

What is Morinda sacrilege incident?

In a purported video that surfaced on social media platforms, Singh was seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of the gurdwara and hitting two granthis. He was also seen pushing the Holy book.

Latest India News