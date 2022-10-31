Morbi cable bridge collapse: PM Modi cancels Ahmedabad roadshow, other programmes in wake of Gujarat tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi cancels road show, page committee sammelan in wake of Morbi tragedy

Highlights "The Page Committee Sneh Milan program has been postponed," the BJP Gujarat media cell said

The official programmes to dedicate Railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will be as per schedule

The Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation

Morbi cable bridge collapse: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day tour to Gujarat and Rajasthan, has decided to cancel his roadshow to be held in Ahmedabad on Monday. The decision comes in the wake of the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident in which more than 100 people have been reported dead so far.

Late on Sunday evening, the BJP Gujarat media cell informed that "The Page Committee Sneh Milan program to be held in the virtual presence of Prime Minister Modi has been postponed."

Commenting further, BJP Gujarat media convenor, Dr. Yagnesh Dave confirmed that there shall be no programs held tomorrow (on Monday) in the wake of the Morbi tragedy where many are feared dead, including women, children, and the elderly.

However, the official programmes to dedicate Railway projects worth Rs 2,900 crore will be as per schedule.

BJP MP from Rajkot, Mohanbhai Kalyanji Kundariya said that the NDRF is conducting rescue operations.

"Machinery present at the spot to pump out the water so that we can figure out the bodies underneath, as there's a lot of silt. I believe the bridge got overloaded and that led to the incident. Many teams engaged in rescue, CM to arrive shortly, " he said.

Earlier, the Prime Minister's Office said that PM Modi has asked for close monitoring of the situation and delivery of all possible help to the affected persons.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilization of teams for rescue ops. He has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and extend all possible help to those affected," the PMO tweeted.

Chief Minister Bhupender Patel said instructions have been given to the officials to arrange immediate treatment for the injured.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragedy of the suspension bridge collapse in Morbi. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing by the system. The system has been instructed to arrange immediate treatment for the injured. I am in constant contact with the district administration in this regard," the chief minister said.

(With inputs from ANI)

