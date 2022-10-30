A day old video of Gujarat's cable bridge surfaces showing people trying to swing it | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PAWAN NARA, INDIA TV People trying to swing the Morbi cable bridge in Gujarat

Gujarat Morbi cable bridge collapses: A video of the cable bridge in Morbi, which collapsed on Sunday evening, has surfaced showing some people trying to swing it using its cables. The video is reported to be of yesterday (Saturday). At least 60 people have died while around 100 are injured.

An SIT probe has been ordered into the collapse of the suspension bridge, nearly a century old, on the Machchhu river in Morbi. Several people standing on the bridge fell into the river, local officials said.

"Many people came to Morbi in view of Diwali holidays and weekend; it's a tourist-friendly place. The incident occurred probably because of the huge crowd at bridge. When it collapsed, people fell over each other," said eyewitnesses Amit Patel and Sukram.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Modi also spoke with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other officials regarding the incident.

He sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue operations, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

"PM Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the mishap in Morbi. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO said in a series of tweets.

"PM @narendramodi spoke to Gujarat CM @Bhupendrapbjp and other officials regarding the mishap in Morbi. He has sought urgent mobilisation of teams for rescue ops," it said.

The prime minister has asked that the situation be closely and continuously monitored, and all possible help be extended to those affected, it added.

The bridge, which was recently reopened for the public after renovation, collapsed as it could not bear the weight of the people standing on it, the officials said.

