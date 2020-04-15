Health workers, police officials attacked by mob in UP's Moradabad

Image Source : ANI Team of health workers attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad

Heath workers, who had gone for a check-up of coronavirus suspects were attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Wednesday. The incident was reported after a mob pelted stones at a medical team and police personnel in Haji Neb Masjid area of Moradabad. Some vehicles were also vandalised in the incident. Commenting on the incident, the driver of an ambulance said a large crowd had come out on the streets to attack health workers in the area. Several health staff have been reportedly injured in the incident.

"When our team boarded ambulance with patient, suddenly crowd emerged and started pelting stones. Some doctors are still there. We are injured," an ambulance driver said.

Moradabad: Some people pelted stones at medical team&police which had gone to take a person possibly infected with #COVID."When our team boarded ambulance with patient,suddenly crowd emerged&started pelting stones.Some doctors are still there.We are injured,"says ambulance driver pic.twitter.com/Rpo5jDRuJY — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 15, 2020

According to one of the medical staff, as many as a thousand people had emerged on the streets to attack the team of doctors.

A coronavirus patient had died in the area a few days back after which the health workers had gone to pick the family members of the victim. They were heading to a quarantine center at the time of the incident.

This is not the first incident of paramedics staff being attacked by a mob. Earlier in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, some health workers, who had gone to collect the samples of coronavirus suspects were attacked and stone pelted.

