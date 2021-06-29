Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to commence from July 19

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to commence in the third week of July, sources have said. The session is very likely to be held from July 19 to August 13, they said. All covid-related protocols will be in place while the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be conducted.

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said the government may hold the Monsoon Session as per its normal schedule, in July.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed and the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

Last year, the Monsoon Session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September.

