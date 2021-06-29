Tuesday, June 29, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to commence from July 19

Monsoon Session of Parliament likely to commence from July 19

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said the government may hold the Monsoon Session as per its normal schedule, in July.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: June 29, 2021 13:56 IST
Monsoon Session of Parliament
Image Source : PTI

Monsoon Session of Parliament to commence from July 19

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is likely to commence in the third week of July, sources have said. The session is very likely to be held from July 19 to August 13, they said. All covid-related protocols will be in place while the Monsoon Session of Parliament will be conducted. 

Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi had said the government may hold the Monsoon Session as per its normal schedule, in July.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament were curtailed and the winter session last year had to be cancelled.

Last year, the Monsoon Session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September.

Also Read | Govt may table amendment to DICGC Act in monsoon session

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X