Delhi man with no foreign travel history tests positive for monkeypox, India's 4th case

Follow us on Image Source : AP Delhi reports first case of monkeypox

Highlights The man had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh

He was admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago

The man had showed some symptoms of monkeypox after which his samples were collected

Monkeypox: Delhi reported its first case of monkeypox after a 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel tested positive for the virus, official sources said on Sunday.

With this, the total cases of monkeypox in India have now reached four.

The man had attended a stag party recently in Manali in Himachal Pradesh, official sources said.

A resident of West Delhi, the man was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive, the sources said.

"Contact tracing process has been initiated," the sources said.

Three cases of monkeypox had earlier been reported from Kerala.

The WHO had on Saturday declared monkeypox a global public health emergency of international concern.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact.

Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets.

Globally, over 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported from 75 countries and there have been five deaths so far due to the outbreak.

In the WHO South-East Asia Region, besides India, one case has been detected from Thailand.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read | Kerala: SOPs issued for isolation, sample collection, treatment of monkeypox cases

Latest India News