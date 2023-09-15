India to buy 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs for Indian Air Force at Rs 11,000 crore

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Defence Ministry on Friday approved the proposal for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKIs for the Indian Air Force (IAF) which would be manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Rs 11,000 crores project would include the aircraft and related ground systems.

The aircraft would include more than 60 per cent indigenous content as per the requirement. These would be the most modern Su-30 MKI aircraft of the IAF equipped with multiple Indian weapons and sensors, the Defence officials said.

More to follow...

Latest India News