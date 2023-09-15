Friday, September 15, 2023
     
India to buy 12 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs for Indian Air Force at Rs 11,000 crore

The aircraft would include more than 60 per cent indigenous content as per the requirement. These would be the most modern Su-30 MKI aircraft of the IAF equipped with multiple Indian weapons and sensors, the Defence officials said.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2023 16:17 IST
The Defence Ministry on Friday approved the proposal for the procurement of 12 Su-30MKIs for the Indian Air Force (IAF) which would be manufactured in India by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

The Rs 11,000 crores project would include the aircraft and related ground systems.

The aircraft would include more than 60 per cent indigenous content as per the requirement. These would be the most modern Su-30 MKI aircraft of the IAF equipped with multiple Indian weapons and sensors, the Defence officials said.

More to follow...

