PM Modi to dedicate world-class 'Yashobhoomi' in Dwarka on September 17: Know about it

New Delhi: PM to also inaugurate the extension of Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

Bhagya Luxmi New Delhi Updated on: September 15, 2023 16:30 IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate world-class 'YashoBhoomi' at Dwarka on Sunday (September 17) in Delhi. With this, he will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25. 

What is YashoBhoomi? 

Prime Minister’s vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country will be strengthened with the operationalization of Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) called ‘Yashobhomi’ at Dwarka. 

