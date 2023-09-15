PM Modi to dedicate world-class 'Yashobhoomi' in Dwarka on September 17: Know about it

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/DD NEWS 'Yashobhoomi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate world-class 'YashoBhoomi' at Dwarka on Sunday (September 17) in Delhi. With this, he will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station at Dwarka Sector 25.

What is YashoBhoomi?

Prime Minister’s vision of having a world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country will be strengthened with the operationalization of Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) called ‘Yashobhomi’ at Dwarka.

Image Source : AIR'Yashobhoomi

Image Source : DD NEWS'Yashobhoomi

Image Source : DD NEWS'Yashobhoomi

Latest India News