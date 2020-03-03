5 more Odisha govt depts brought under ''Mo Sarkar'' programme

Naveen Patnaik's more department under his govt joins "Mo Sarkaar" programme. (Representational)

Five more departments of the Odisha government were brought under the 'Mo Sarkar' programme, with Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asking officers

to meet aspirations of the people of the state. The five departments brought under the 'Mo Sarkar' or 'my government' programme are Water Resources, Cooperation, Fisheries & ARD, Social Security & EPD, and Textiles Handloom.

Announcing the inclusions, Patnaik at an event on Monday said the objective of all the departments must be to ensure that every citizen, coming to the offices for any reason, leaves with satisfaction.

He must feel that his visit was purposeful, he received due respect and he develops a conviction that the entire government machinery is working for the benefit of people like him, the chief minister said.

"People are the life force of a democratic system.

Government is a reflection of the will of people which is constituted to meet their aspirations," he added.

The 'Mo Sarkar' programme was launched on October 2 last year with an aim to provide service with dignity to people who are coming to government offices for different purposes. With the new inclusions, a total of 22 departments of the state government have come under its ambit.

