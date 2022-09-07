Mission 2024: On Day 2 of Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar meets Sharad Pawar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Nitish Kumar meets Sharad Pawar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday met NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Kumar, who is in the national capital on a four-day visit, has been meeting Opposition leaders with an aim to forge unity among them for a joint fight against the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. He had met Left leaders -- CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and CPI general secretary D Raja -- on Tuesday.

After the meeting Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar said, "There was a very good conversation. These (BJP) people are not doing any work. It is important to get united. I just want most of the opposition to get untied. If (the opposition) gets united then it will be in the country's interest."

Image Source : PTICPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya with Nitish Kumar

As the JD(U) leader continues his efforts to unite Opposition parties after severing ties with the BJP, he met CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya on Wednesday morning.

Nitish Kumar had also met Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

Image Source : PTINitish Kumar had also met Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday.

There are 16 MLAs of Left parties in the Bihar Assembly supporting the Nitish government from outside, these include 12 of CPI-ML (L), two each of CPI and CPM.

