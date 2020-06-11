MCD says 2,098 COVID-19 funerals between March and June 10, more than double claimed by Delhi govt

Image Source : PTI Medics and police at the LNJP Hospital, one of the COVID-dedicated facilities in Delhi (representational image)

The national capital's five crematoria handling coronavirus related fatalities have recorded 2,098 deaths due to the virus between March and June 10, revealed Jai Prakash, the Chairperson of the Standing Committee at the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday. The details by the Delhi councillor were disclosed amid a raging controversy around the number of coronavirus deaths in Delhi, with several news reports raising suspicions over the state government's tally.

The reported cremations are more than double the fatalities being claimed by the Delhi government, which claims to have recorded 984 coronavirus deaths till date.

Delhi's coronavirus fatalities are being handled by five crematoria currently- Punjabi Bagh, Nigambodh Ghat, PK Road, Lodhi Road and Karkardooma.

The state government reported 509 deaths between May 27 and June 7 alone. A report in online news portal The Print has claimed that 1,019 cremations were carried out in the five facilities during the corresponding period.

A total of 1.051 new infections were reported in Delhi on June 10, with 48 people succumbing to the virus. The national capital has recorded an overall 32,810 cases, including 984 deaths, as per the Delhi Health Department.

