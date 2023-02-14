What India believes over Jamiat’s Arshad Madani's 'Allah’ and 'Om' are same remarks; India TV survey reveals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani during an event on Sunday.

Arshad Madani controversy: Days after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Arshad Madani stoked a controversy when he claimed that “Om” and “Allah” were the same God worshipped by ‘Manu’, India TV surveyed in order to know the belief of the common people.

The poll floated by the prominent news channel on the microblogging site asked netizens to opt for their opinion on whether they believed “Om” and “Allah” were the same God.

According to the poll results, 73 per cent responded negatively-- it means they do not believe that “Om” and “Allah” were the same God. On the other hand, 19.3 per cent of netizens voted positively-- which means they agreed with the assertion uttered by the Muslim cleric. Meanwhile, the rest of the netizens-- 7.7 per cent-- said they have no opinion over the argument asserted by Madani.

It is worth mentioning that the remarks from Madani attracted major flak from a prominent Jain monk who along with a group of other religious leaders stormed off the stage at an event of the Muslim body.

Speaking on the third and final day of the 34th general session of the Jamiat at the Ramlila Maidan here, the Muslim cleric, who heads the Arshad Madani faction of the outfit, said he asked the “dharma gurus” as to who was worshipped when there was no Shri Ram, Brahma or Shiva.

“Some say Manu worshipped Shiva. Very few have pointed out that there was nothing in the world and Manu worshipped Om. “I asked who is Om, many said ‘it is just air, it has no form, it has no colour and it is everywhere, it made the sky and land’. I said this is what we call Allah, you call Ishwar, those speaking Persian call Khuda and those speaking English call God,” Madani said.

“This means that Manu, that is Adam, used to worship one Om, that is one Allah,” he said.

