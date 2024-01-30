Martyrs' Day 2024: Mahatma Gandhi's 76th death anniversary | Check history, Significance of this day

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Martyrs' Day 2024: Every year, people of the country observe 'Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi' on January 30.

Martyrs' Day 2024: January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day, also known as 'Shaheed Diwas' or 'Sarvodaya Day', across the country to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country's independence. The day holds significance as it marks the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi -- the Father of the Nation. In 1948, the nation mourned as Gandhiji, affectionately known as Bapu, was assassinated by Nathuram Godse during the evening prayers at 'Gandhi Smriti' in the Birla House in New Delhi. Gandhi, a pivotal figure in India's struggle for freedom, employed peaceful and non-violent methods to achieve independence from British rule. Every year, he is remembered on his death anniversary as the people of the country observe 'Mahatma Gandhi Punyatithi'.

India got independence in 1947 after which Gandhiji promoted brotherhood and peace in the nation. As Mahatma Gandhi died on January 30, the Government of India announced that the day would be known as Shaheed Diwas.

Martyrs' Day: History

On January 30, 1948, Mahatma Gandhi, accompanied by his grandnieces, was en route to a prayer meeting at Birla Bhavan. At around 5:17 PM, Nathuram Godse, a Hindu nationalist, fired bullets from a pistol into Mahatma Gandhi's chest. As per historical records, Gandhi succumbed instantly to his injuries. A revered proponent of peace and a visionary, Gandhi advocated for non-violent methods in the struggle against the British, championing the cause of India's independence. The profound impact of Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent and peace-oriented philosophy extends beyond India to international realms. A visionary leader, Gandhi consistently championed the rights of the underprivileged and marginalized, leaving an indelible mark on history. His death symbolises the end of an era in India.

Martyrs' Day: Significance

Mahatma Gandhi's impact on promoting peace and non-violence resonates throughout the nation, shaping minds both domestically and internationally. The United Nations General Assembly has designated his birth anniversary, October 2, as The International Day of Non-violence in recognition of Gandhi's enduring influence. Additionally, on Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversary, the 'School Day of Nonviolence and Peace' is observed, dedicated to nurturing peaceful conflict resolution skills among young minds in schools.

How the day is observed?

On this day, the President, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister, and the Defence Minister together assemble at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat memorial and pay respects to Indian martyrs and Mahatma Gandhi. People also observe a two-minute silence in the memory of Indian martyrs. Many schools conduct functions on this day in which students croon patriotic songs and perform plays.

Here are some top quotes by Mahatma Gandhi