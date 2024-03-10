Punjab: Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Bathinda

Follow us on Image Source : FILE/X Manpreet Badal

Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal suffered a heart attack, said officials on Sunday. He was admitted to Jindal Heart Hospital in Bathinda.

BJP leader Badal, an MLA from Bathinda Urban, switched sides from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in January 2023.

Badal, who has been a minister in the Congress government and SAD government switched sides several times. He started his political career with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but in 2011 he floated his political party - People's Party of Punjab (PPP). Later, in 2016, he joined Congress. After losing the election against the AAP candidate, he joined the BJP in 2023.