Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Punjab: Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Bathinda

Punjab: Manpreet Badal suffers heart attack, hospitalised in Bathinda

Manpreet Singh Badal is a seasoned politician from Punjab. He started his political career with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). He formed his party as well but failed. Now, he is with the BJP.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2024 17:12 IST
Manpreet Badal
Image Source : FILE/X Manpreet Badal

Former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal suffered a heart attack, said officials on Sunday. He was admitted to Jindal Heart Hospital in Bathinda.

BJP leader Badal, an MLA from Bathinda Urban, switched sides from Congress to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in January 2023.

Badal, who has been a minister in the Congress government and SAD government switched sides several times. He started his political career with Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) but in 2011 he floated his political party - People's Party of Punjab (PPP). Later, in 2016, he joined Congress. After losing the election against the AAP candidate, he joined the BJP in 2023.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement