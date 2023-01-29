PM Modi to address first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023 today | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi to address first 'Mann Ki Baat' of 2023 today

Mann Ki Baat : Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to share his thoughts with the nation on the first 'Mann Ki Baat' of this year. The event will begin from 11 am onwards. It is to be noted that this will be the 97th edition of the monthly radio programme.

In the last session, PM Modi urged people to practice yoga. He said, "Mumbai's Tata Memorial Center's research show that yoga is effective for patients with breast cancer. As per the centre, regularly practising Yoga brought a 15% reduction in the recurrence of the disease among patients".

The Prime Minister also spoke about India completing 75 years of Independence while also speaking about the 'Amrit Kaal'. Speaking about India's economic developement, he said that the country progressed rapidly and became the world's fifth-largest economy.

"Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee took India to newer heights in every sector including education, foreign policy and the field of infrastructure," PM Modi said in last month's Mann Ki Baat.

ALSO READ | Mann Ki Baat: India doing wonders in space sector, says PM Modi

ALDO READ | Mann Ki Baat: Chandigarh airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, says PM Modi

Latest India News