Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address 93th edition of his monthly radio programme today

Highlights Since the first show on 3 October 2014, there have been 92 episodes so far of 'Mann Ki Baat'

The programme aims to deliver the prime minister's voice and ideas to the general masses

An estimated 90 per cent of the total Indian population is reachable through the PM's radio address

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the 93rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today. The programme will be broadcast live at 11 am.

In his last address, the prime minister lauded the "collective might" of the country on the occasion of the recently celebrated 76th Independence Day.

PM Modi also said that the people came forward to become the "vanguard of the pride of the tricolour".

Addressing the nation through radio, PM Narendra Modi also recalled the soldiers who hoisted the national flag on every terrain of the country including the borders.

"In this month of independence, in our entire country, in every city, every village, the nectar of Amrit Mahotsav is flowing. On this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav and Independence Day, we have seen the collective might of the country. There has been a sense of realisation. Such a big country, so many diversities, but when it came to hoisting the tricolour, everyone seemed to flow in the same spirit," PM Modi said.

"People themselves came forward, becoming the vanguard of the pride of the tricolour. We had also seen the spirit of the country in the cleanliness campaign and the vaccination campaign," PM Modi added.

The prime minister praised the people for their "innovative ideas" for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to join campaign to fight 'malnutrition' | WATCH

Latest India News