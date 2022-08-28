Sunday, August 28, 2022
     
PM Narendra Modi to address 92nd edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Mann Ki Baat: An official statement noted that Akashvani will broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Published on: August 28, 2022 8:58 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE). PM Modi to address 92nd edition of Mann Ki Baat today.

Highlights

  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the 92nd edition of 'Mann ki Baat' today
  • The programme will be broadcasted on All India Radio at 11 am
  • Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited people to share their ideas

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 92nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday (August 28) at 11:00 am.

Earlier this month, the Prime Minister invited people to share their ideas and suggestions for the episode which will take place today.

"Looking forward to ideas and inputs for the upcoming #MannKiBaat programme on 28th August. Write on MyGov or the NaMo App. Alternatively, record a message by dialling 1800-11-7800," he wrote in a tweet.

An official statement noted that Akashvani will broadcast 'Mann ki Baat' in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

In the 91st edition of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme on July 31, 2022, PM Modi paid tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the nation and pushed the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign asking people to hoist the tricolour atop their houses ahead of Independence Day.

"This time 'Mann Ki Baat' is very special. The reason for this is this time of Independence Day when India will complete 75 years of its independence. We are all going to witness a very wonderful and historic moment. On 31st July i.e. on this day, all of us countrymen, bow to the martyrdom of Shaheed Udham Singh ji. I pay my humble tribute to all the other great revolutionaries who laid down their lives for the country," he said.

