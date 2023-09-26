PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi greet Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to his predecessor and senior Congress leader Dr Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday and wished for his long and healthy life on Tuesday. "Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Rahul Gandhi wishes Dr Singh

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Dr Singh on his birthday. "Former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh ji’s integrity, unwavering commitment to nation-building and economic upliftment of the masses will always be an inspiration to me. Wishing him good health and happiness on his birthday," he wrote on X.

Manmohan Singh turns 91

Singh was born on September 26, 1932, in Punjab's village of Gah before the partition. He studied at Punjab University, Cambridge, and Oxford. Dr Singh, who was the Prime Minister for two consecutive terms (from 2004-2014) has turned 91 today. He is a renowned economist, credited for introducing sweeping reforms in the 1990s.

In 1991, as India faced a severe economic crisis and the newly elected Prime Minister, PV Narasimha Rao, inducted the apolitical Singh into his cabinet as finance minister. Over the next few years, despite strong opposition, he carried out several structural reforms that liberalised India's economy. Singh is also credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies. Currently, Dr Singh is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

ALSO READ: 'The right thing': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh praises Modi govt's stand on Russia-Ukraine war

Latest India News