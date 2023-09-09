'The right thing': Ex-PM Manmohan Singh praises Modi govt's stand on Russia-Ukraine war

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

G20 Summit: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has supported the BJP-led NDA government's stand on the Russia-Ukraine war saying that it has done the "right thing".

In an interview with the Indian Express, India's ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said that India has done the right thing in putting its sovereign and economic interests first while also appealing for peace, in its stand on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The former Prime Minister's remarks have come ahead of the G20 Summit, which is taking place on September 9-10 in New Delhi.

Former Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have been invited to the G20 dinner to be hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

Manmohan Singh further said he was glad that India's rotational chance of hosting the G20 Summit came during his lifetime.

ALSO READ | QUAD, jet engines, drones, Chandrayaan-3 discussed in PM Modi-Biden meeting | India-US joint statement

ALSO READ | 'It's great to be in India,' tweets US President Joe Biden as he lands in New Delhi for G20 Summit

Latest India News