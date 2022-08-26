Manish Sisodia's trouble set to rise further, L-G seeks report into 'extra classrooms in Delhi schools'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is already being probed by the CBI for alleged corruption in the Delhi excise policy scam, is set to see more trouble. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday sought a report from the Chief Secretary over the delay of 2.5 years on part of the Vigilance Department in acting on CVC inquiry report into the construction of additional classrooms in Delhi Government Schools. Sisodia also holds office for the education ministry in the national capital.

The report, which found gross irregularities and procedural lapses in the execution of the projects, was sent by CVC to the Secretary, Vigilance, GNCTD 2020 in February seeking comments for further investigation/action.

The L-G Secretariat received a complaint with a copy of the CVC communication to the Directorate of Vigilance.

Saxena took serious note of the delay that seems to be "an obvious attempt at covering up malpractices pointing towards corruption."

