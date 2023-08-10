Manipur: Women protest against demand for separate Kukis administration, seek special assembly session

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Women hold torch rallies in Imphal

Manipur violence: Parts of Manipur's capital - Imphal saw torch marches on Wednesday night demanding a special session of the Manipur Assembly be convened to pass a resolution to protect the states territorial integrity. They appealed to convene the assembly before the Monsoon Session of Parliament ends in Delhi.

Massive torch marches

Hundreds of women took out torch marches across the Imphal valley. The demonstrations were held around at Keisampat, Keisamthong and Kwakeithel in the Imphal West district, and Wangkhei and Kongba in the Imphal East district.

"In the assembly session, the government should pass a resolution to protect the state's territorial integrity and send it to Parliament while it is still in session," Ingudam Babita, one of the participants of the rally, told reporters at Wangkhei.

Protest against demand for separate Kuki administration

The women also raised slogans against the demand for separate administration by Kuki groups, and for the implementation of NRC to identify "illegal" immigrants in the state and deport them.

The Manipur cabinet last week recommended Governor Anusuiya Uikey to convene a session of the assembly from August 21.

The previous assembly session was held in March, and violence broke out in the state in May.

Last Saturday, a 24-hour general strike called by Meitei apex group -- Coordinating Committee of 27 Assembly constituencies in Manipur -- demanding a special session of the assembly had paralysed life in the Imphal valley.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations, had also announced on August 6 a "boycott of the state government" for its failure to convene an emergency session of the assembly and inept handling of the ongoing unrest in the state, which has so far claimed over 160 lives.

