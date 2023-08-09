Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Showdown to continue as Amit Shah to speak in Lok Sabha today

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Day 2 on No-Confidence Motion is likely to witness a fiery debate

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE updates: Sparks flew in the Lok Sabha on the first day of debate on No-Confidence Motion moved by the Opposition demanding for PM Modi to speak in the Parliament on Manipur issue. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate by questioning PM Modi's silence on the violence incidents in the northeastern state. Gogoi claimed that the double engine government failed in Manipur. In reply, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey slammed Congress alleging the grand old party is doing politics over the issue. He also targeted former Congress president Sonia Gandhi saying she is trying to set her son - Rahul Gandhi. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was briefly disrupted during a discussion on the no-confidence motion following opposition members' loud protest against tickers running on Sansad TV that highlighted development works of the government during the live broadcast of the debate in the House. The Lower House witnessed another showdown the political upheaval in Maharashtra as NCP leader Supriya Sule accused the BJP of toppling nine state governments during its nine years in power at the Centre and Shiv Sena member Shrikant Shinde took potshots at former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde, participating in a discussion on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, took a jibe at the opposition coalition INDIA describing it as a "destructive alliance" and said the next elections will be fought on the issue of scams of the UPA and schemes of the NDA. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Tuesday tore into the Uddhav Thackeray faction for "abandoning" Hindutva and Bal Thackeray's ideology and even recited the Hanuman Chalisa in Lok Sabha as his party opposed the no-confidence motion against the Modi government. Meanwhile, day 2 is also expected to be fiery as Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to speak on the no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha.

