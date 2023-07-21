Manipur horror: Amid calls for resignation over women's video, CM Biren Singh says, 'My job is...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur CM Biren Singh responds to resignation demand

CM responds to resignation calls: Amid outrage over the women paraded naked video in Manipur and rising demands for the Chief Minister’s resignation, N Biren Singh on Friday (July 21) said that his job is to bring peace to the violence-hit state and reaffirmed that his government will not spare any miscreant.

Calls for Singh’s resignation got louder after the video, shot on May 4, of two women being paraded in Manipur surfaced on social media.

“I don't want to go into this. My job is to bring peace to the state. Miscreants are there in every society but we will not spare them,” Biren Singh said.

Four people have been arrested so far in connection with the shameful incident, along with the main accused.

Local women burnt down the house of one of the accused, who was seen in the May 4 video.

Talking about the incident, the Chief Minister said that the people are demanding the strictest punishment for the accused and in the process, the house of one of them was set to flames.

“People are protesting across the state regarding the incident and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. Accused number one, who was arrested earlier, his house was burnt by women yesterday. Manipur society is against crime against women. They consider women as their mothers,” Singh said.

He stressed that the protest in the state is to support the government to punish the accused.

4 accused arrested

Following the occurrence in the Meitei-ruled valley region of Thoubal, an objection was documented at a police headquarters in the bordering Kangpokpi district and a zero FIR was lodged. The case was then sent to the police headquarters in Thoubal.

Four accused have been arrested so far, Manipur police said, adding that all efforts are in progress to nab the other accused.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also assured the nation that the culprits of the wrongdoing won't be saved.

"I want to assure the countrymen that no criminal will be spared. The law will take full force, one step after another, with all its might. What has happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he said.

CM N Biren Singh said in a tweet that a thorough probe is in progress into the occurrence and guaranteed strict action, including the death penalty.

(With ANI inputs)

