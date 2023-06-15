Manipur violence: Congress demands NIA probe; Rahul Gandhi alleges BJP's politics of hatred burned state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manipur violence: Congress demands NIA probe

Manipur violence: The Congress on Thursday demanded that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) should probe links of the BJP with "militant organisations" in Manipur. The grand old party has accused the BJP of colluding with "militant organisations" in Manipur to win elections.

Fresh violence erupted today in Manipur, which had been observing a fragile calm since May 3. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar said, "Today the situation of law and order in Manipur is such that yesterday the house of a woman minister, belonging to the BJP, was burnt in Imphal. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is not able to control the law and order situation in Manipur. How does he claim to be Loh Purush (iron man)? Nine people were killed in Manipur but there is no discussion on it."

BJP had taken help of United Kuki Liberation Front

During elections, Kumar claimed that the BJP had taken the help of the United Kuki Liberation Front, a group that is currently subject to a Suspension of Operation (SOO) with the federal and state governments. Kumar cited a purported letter by United Kuki Liberation Front chief S S Haokip to Home Minister Amit Shah referring to his outfit's "support" to BJP candidates in various polls.

The Congress leader claimed that Haokip wrote in the purported letter that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and senior BJP leader Ram Madhav had reached an "agreement" with him under which he and his organisation had supported the BJP in the last three elections, two state assembly polls of 2017 and 2022 and one general election of 2019.

'NIA should investigate'

"The NIA should investigate what pact did Sarma and Madhav have with Kuki militants for the 2017 assembly elections, 2019 Lok Sabha polls and 2022 assembly polls," he said.

Did the BJP "collude with anti-India elements" to win elections, he asked. Kumar said the situation in Manipur was continuously deteriorating and on Wednesday one of the state minister’s house was set on fire.

The situation is grave in Manipur, Kumar said and added that the population of Manipur is about 28 lakhs, and 50,000 have been rendered homeless. "The Prime Minister needs to go there, instead of giving 'jhappi (hug) to US President Joe Biden, he should give hug to the people of Manipur first," Kumar said in an apparent reference to Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to the US. The Congress leader also demanded that an all-party delegation must go there.

'BJP's politics of hatred burned state'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the BJP over sectarian violence in Manipur alleging its politics of hatred has burned the eastern state and left several dead. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing India and questioned his silence on the tension in Manipur as he demanded an all-party delegation to be sent to Manipur for restoration of peace.

“BJP’s politics of hatred has burnt Manipur for over 40 days leaving more than a hundred people dead. The PM has failed India and is completely silent. An all-party delegation must be sent to the state to end this cycle of violence & restore peace. Let’s shut this ‘Nafrat ka Bazaar’ and open a ‘Mohabbat ki Dukaan’ in every heart in Manipur," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh met leaders from Manipur here. "It was so very depressing to spend time with my colleagues from Manipur. Ten Opposition parties from the state have sought an appointment with the PM. Whether they get to meet him is not yet known. But what is known is that the pain, distress and agony of the people of Manipur continues," Ramesh said in a tweet.

Manipur violence

Manipur has seen violence between various communities since May 3. More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Army and para-military personnel were deployed to restore peace in the state.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals - Nagas and Kukis - constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

(With agencies input)

