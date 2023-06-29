Manipur violence: 1 killed, several injured as 'rioters' open fresh unprovoked firing in Kangpokpi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Security personnel deployed in violence-hit Manipur

Manipur violence: Amid ongoing tension in the state, at least one person was killed and a few others were injured when "rioters" opened firing without any provocation at Haraothel village in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Thursday.

While the local army unit tweeted that "unconfirmed reports" indicated some casualties in the incident, official sources said one body had been recovered from the area and a few others could be seen lying on the ground.

Armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am

It was not immediately clear whether they were dead or injured as intermittent firing was still going on in the area, the official sources said. Giving details, the official Twitter handle of the army, operating in the region, said armed rioters opened unprovoked firing at 5.30 am.

"Own troops deployed in the area immediately mobilised to prevent escalation of the situation. While en route to the site, own columns drew effective fire from armed rioters," the official "Spear Corps" handle of the army said.

It said the troops "responded in a calibrated manner to prevent any collateral damage. Swift action by troops resulted in the cessation of firing.

"Additional columns moved to the area. Unconfirmed reports indicate some casualties. A build-up of large crowds in the area was also reported. The situation being closely monitored and further details will follow," it said.

In another tweet in the evening, the Spear Corps of the army said, "Buildup of mob in the area to interfere with operations by security forces effectively controlled."

"At approx 4 PM, troops deployed in the area heard firing from east of village K Munlai. Further, at approx 5.15 PM, an exchange of fire was reported from direction of village Bethel, south of National Sports University. Own columns are dominating the area to de-escalate the situation," it added. The area is located around 20 kms from capital city of Imphal.

Rahul Gandhi visits Churachandpur camps by chopper

Meanwhile, ethnic strife-torn Manipur witnessed high drama on Thursday over the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to relief camps in Churachandpur after his convoy was stopped by the police midway and he had to take a helicopter to reach his destination.

Gandhi who interacted with those sheltering in relief camps in Churachandpur, 63 km from Manipur's capital Imphal, said "Manipur needs healing. Peace has to be our only priority."

The blocking of his convoy triggered a political slugfest as the Congress alleged that the BJP-led government is trying to thwart the leader's visit, while the saffron party accused him of being “stubborn” and choosing to take the road trip even though he was advised to take a chopper as his trip was opposed by various quarters. “People of all communities are very welcoming and loving. It’s very unfortunate that the government is stopping me,” Gandhi tweeted.

