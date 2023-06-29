Follow us on Image Source : ANI/PTI Manipur: War of words erupts between BJP and Congress after Rahul Gandhi's convoy stopped in Bishnupur

Rahul Gandhi's Manipur visit: The war of words erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress after Rahul Gandhi's convoy was stopped by the Manipur police at Bishnupur on Thursday. His convoy, travelling to Churachandpur to visit relief camps in the area, was stopped by the police at Bishnupur, about 20 kilometres from the state capital. Gandhi had earlier in the day landed at Imphal from Delhi. Meanwhile, the Congress party alleged that the BJP-led government is trying to thwart the leader's visit to the ethnic strife-torn state.

BJP reacts to Congress' allegations

Reacting to Congress' allegations, BJP leader Sambit Patra said that India is a democratic country and that no one stopped Rahul Gandhi from going to Manipur but the administration in the state said that there have been a lot of protests amid the news of former Wayanad MP visiting the violence-hit region. "Sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness. When the situation is such in Manipur, there should be a little sensitivity, not stubbornness. We are a democratic country, no one stopped Rahul Gandhi from going to Manipur," Patra added.

He further said that the situation in Manipur is due to the legacy issue, in which Congress has played an important role. "I don't want to cite those issues because of the sensitivity attached to them. All Manipur Students' Union during a press conference yesterday (June 28) demanded to boycott Rahul Gandhi's visit and enumerated those legacy issues. Many civil society organisations had also given a call that Rahul Gandhi should not come to Manipur and incite sparks," he said. He further added, "Rahul Gandhi's behaviour is highly irresponsible. I have always said, Rahul Gandhi and responsibility never travel together."

Police officials said the convoy was stopped fearing violence along the route. “There is a security threat. We cannot take the risk of allowing Rahul Gandhi to proceed,” a senior police official said.

BJP using 'autocratic methods' to stall Gandhi's visit: Congress

The Congress, however, alleged that the BJP governments at the Centre and the state are using "autocratic methods" to stall the visit of Gandhi. The "double-engine disastrous governments are using autocratic methods to stall a compassionate outreach by Shri Rahul Gandhi. This is totally unacceptable and shatters all constitutional and democratic norms," Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted.

The party's state president Keisham Meghachandra alleged that the order to stop Gandhi's convoy came from Chief Minister N Biren Singh as "everyone was welcoming him".

Police sources said tyres were burnt on the highway near Utlou village in Bishnupur district and a few stones were thrown at the convoy. "We fear a repetition of such events and hence as a precaution, requested the convoy to halt at Bishnupur," a police officer told the media.

Manipur violence

More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern state so far. Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.

