Manipur violence: RSS appeals for peace, says 'no place for hatred in democratic setup'

Manipur violence: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has condemned the ongoing violence in Manipur calling the situation “extremely worrisome”. The right-wing organisation also called upon the government, local administration, police, security forces, and central agencies to take swift action to restore peace. In an appeal, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale emphasized the need for dialogue, seamless relief distribution, and efforts from civil society and political groups to end the chaotic situation and ensure the safety of lives and lasting peace.

The RSS statement came a day after Congress alleged that Manipur is burning of the ideology of the RSS and the politics of the BJP. Its general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged, "The RSS’ well-known duplicity is in full display as its divisive ideology and polarising activities is changing the very nature of a diverse Northeast." He also asked when will the prime minister "say something, do something on Manipur."

‘Violence in Manipur extremely worrisome’

“Manipur violence: RSS appeals for peace. The continuous violence that is going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome. The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally organized in Churachandpur on May 03, 2023, at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned,” the statement reads

He said it is “very unfortunate that the spate of unrest and violence that erupted afterwards among those who have been living a peaceful life with mutual harmony and cooperation for centuries has not yet stopped". He said that the RSS stands with the displaced persons and other victims of the Manipur crisis numbering more than 50,000 during this period of terrible grief.

‘No place for hatred and violence’

Stressing that there is no place for hatred and violence in a democratic setup, the RSS said both sides should overcome the trust deficit, which caused the present crisis, and initiate dialogue to restore peace. “Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is of the considered opinion that there is no place for violence and hatred in a democratic setup and also believes that the solution of any problem is possible only through mutual dialogue and expression of brotherhood in a peaceful atmosphere.”

The RSS also appeals to the civil society, political groups and the general public of Manipur to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present "chaotic and violent situation" and also ensure the safety of human lives and permanent peace, he said.

“Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh appeals everyone to overcome the deficit of trust among each other which is the cause of the present crisis. It requires comprehensive efforts from both communities. It can be resolved by addressing the sense of insecurity and helplessness among the Meiteis and genuine concerns of the Kuki community simultaneously,” he added.

RSS urges for seamless supply of relief materials

In a statement, RSS general secretary also urged the government including local administration, police, military and the Central agencies to take every possible step to immediately stop this painful violence, and ensure the seamless supply of relief materials among the displaced along with necessary actions to maintain peace and harmony.

He further appealed to the entire civil society, political groups of Manipur and common people to take every possible initiative to put an end to the present chaotic and violent situation and also , ensure safety of human life and permanent peace in the state of Manipur.

About Manipur violence

Clashes first broke out in the northeastern state on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts. Around 10,000 Army and Assam Rifles personnel have been deployed in the state to restore peace.

More than 100 people lost their lives and 310 others were injured in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki community people in Manipur that broke out a month ago. Thousands of people are reported to be in refugee camps outside the state and lakhs of men, women and children have been displaced. The state government has imposed a curfew on 11 districts and suspended internet services.

