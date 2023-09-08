Manipur: Fresh firing between security forces, armed men in Tengnoupal district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People holding candles take part in prayer service for peace in Manipur, in Nagaland

Manipur violence: An exchange of fire between security forces and armed men was reported from the Pallel area of Manipur's Tengnoupal district since the wee hours of Friday (September 8), officials said.

The officials said that the firing began at around 6 am and has been continuing intermittently.

“There are no reports of injuries or casualties as of now,” they added. The security forces are monitoring the situation.

The incident comes two days after thousands of protesters gathered at Phougakchao Ikhai in Bishnupur district on Wednesday and attempted to surpass the army barricades in their attempt to reach their deserted houses in Torbung.

“Tension was palpable in the area, with security forces comprising personnel of RAF, the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police firing tear gas shells to bring the situation under control,” the officials said.

Full curfew had been clamped in all five valley districts of Manipur a day before the protest as a preventive measure.

Over 160 people have been killed so far while several others have sustained injuries since the beginning of ethnic violence on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill district.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | ​India rejects 'unwarranted, misleading' comments of UN experts on Manipur

ALSO READ | Manipur: Two dead, several injured after firing between armed miscreants

Latest India News