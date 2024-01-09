Manipur crisis: 'I will resign if...,' says Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday said he would resign from his post if the government measures against the use of drugs and its campaigns against the influx of unauthorised immigrants to contain the situation in the state are found to be unconstitutional. He asserted the present situation in the state could have been avoided had there been no problem of narcotics and illegal immigrants.

The chief minister, who was speaking at a programme held on the 190th death anniversary of Manipuri ruler Maharaja Gambhir Singh, said out of the state's 30 lakh population, 1.5 lakh youths are addicts.

"The war on drugs was declared (by the state government) to save the present and future generations. If there were no drugs, no poppy cultivation and no illegal immigration the present situation would not have occurred," he elaborated.

"Out of a population of just 30 lakhs (in the state), 1.5 lakhs of youth are affected by drugs. The state gets less rainfall due to deforestation for poppy cultivation and water bodies have dried up," he said.

Singh continued, "What exactly was the fault and unconstitutional act of the Manipur government which led to the attacks and burning houses of ordinary people? If there was anything that was unconstitutional in the government act against drugs and campaign against the influx of illegal immigrants I will immediately resign. I have to protect and implement the Constitution, which is my responsibility."

He claimed that none had previously discussed the current situation with the people of the state and issues of the impact of drugs, environmental and ecological imbalances (due to widespread deforestation for poppy cultivation), population and demographic imbalances were long unrealised.

In Manipur around 15,496 acres are under poppy cultivation, according to official figure. The state has 398 km of international border with Myanmar, much of which is unfenced and porous. More than 2000 illegal immigrants were identified in 2023.

The state has been rocked by ethnic violence since May 3 last year when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for ST status.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured in it.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: BJP indulging in 'gimmick show' ahead of Lok Sabha elections through Ram Mandir inauguration: Mamata Banerjee