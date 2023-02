Follow us on Image Source : HARDEEP SINGH PURI (TWITTER). Man impersonates as Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, FIR filed in Delhi | READ DETAILS.

A case has been registered at the Geeta Colony police station in east Delhi after a zero FIR was transferred from Kohima where a man allegedly impersonated Union Minister Hardeep Puri and sent messages to a BJP spokesperson, officials said on Wednesday (February 15).

They said police examined the suspect, a labourer who lives in the Geeta Colony, and they believe he could have been a victim of cyberattack. They said his WhatsApp account could have been hacked by criminals who used the minister's picture as profile picture to send messages.

According to police, a zero FIR- which refers to an FIR registered at a police station when the place of crime is outside its jurisdiction-was registered on February 3 (Friday) under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act at Kohima in Nagaland and was transferred to Geeta Colony police station.

An FIR was registered in the national capital on Tuesday (February 14), police said.

What police say:

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said, a complaint was registered stating that some unknown person impersonated Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Puri.

He said the accused was using the minister's photo as his profile picture on WhatsApp. He sent a message to Mmhonlumo Kikon, a BJP national spokesperson and Mizoram in-charge, recently.

It is suspect that his WhatsApp account could have been hacked by sending him a phishing link or via an OTP. Police have written to WhatsApp in connection with the case, police said.

Police identified the person through technical surveillance and local inquiry, following which he was called for the questioning, they added.

