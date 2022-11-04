'Work is underway at a very fast pace': Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on new parliament building

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE The government has time and again maintained that the project would be completed by November and the winter session would be held in the new building.

Delhi: Speaking about the progress in the construction of the new parliament building, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the work on the new parliament building is going on at a fast pace. "I go there (construction site) every week. The work is going on at a very fast pace. We have something 4,000 people working round-the-clock on it." The government has time and again maintained that the project would be completed by November and the winter session would be held in the new building.

Earlier on August 4, the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs, Kaushal Kishore had told Lok Sabha that the physical progress of the new Parliament building is 70 per cent. He also added that November is the deadline for the rest of the construction work to be finished.

The new building will be triangular in shape with a national emblem installed in it. The redevelopment of the Central Vista, the nation's power corridor, also envisages a common central secretariat, revamping of the 3-km Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, new office and residence of the prime minister, and a new vice-president enclave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building in December 2020. The new building will have a grand Constitution Hall which will showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for MPs, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and parking space. The government is also set to construct an Executive Enclave that will house a new Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

ALSO READ | India to produce 25 per cent of its oil demand by 2030: Hardeep Singh Puri

Latest India News