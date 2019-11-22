Image Source : FILE Man commits suicide in Rameswaram-Chennai train

An unidentified man allegedly committed suicide in a Chennai-bound train after locking himself up in a coach reserved for disabled passengers, police said. Railway police personnel and officials broke open the door of the coach in Ramanathapuram station and found him hanging, they said.

The man boarded the empty coach even as the Chennai Express train was moving out of the station here at 5 pm. When the guard told him it was reserved for the disabled, the man said he would get down at Mandapam station and change to another coach.

However, as he did not alight in Mandapam, the guard alerted officials who found the doors of the coach locked and broke it open at the next station.

After removing the body, the train continued its journey with a delay of over an hour, police said adding investigations were on.